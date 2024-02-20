LATEST

Quick solution for Kamuning Creek

LOOK: Barangay workers in Kamuning, Quezon City put a trash boom to prevent the spread of trash at Kamuning Creek on Monday, 19 February 2024. DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos on Saturday warned the public of the dangers posed by the improper disposal of solid waste products. In a statement, Abalos said that the 2.7 million tons of plastic waste that end up in the ocean could spell disaster to marine life especially on coral reefs, as they will stay there for the long haul since they were non-biodegradable. | 📷 Analy Labor