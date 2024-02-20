Puerto Princesa launches 48 infra projects

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — The local government here recently initiated a series of groundbreaking events for a total of 48 infrastructure projects led by Mayor Lucilo Bayron dubbed as “Big Bang 2024.”

The activities — held last 14 to 18 February 2024 — highlighted the launching of the key infrastructure projects, including the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipinong Housing Program in Barangay Irawan.

This project saw the participation of officials from the Department of Social Housing and Development, Social Housing Financing Corporation and various national government agencies.

An investment exceeding P400 million has been earmarked for these developments, with an expectation of an additional P300 million to fund forthcoming projects.

Bayron stressed the significance of these initiatives reaching every corner of the community, not just the central areas, aiming for enhanced daily living conditions. He particularly noted the youth’s inheritance of the city’s future, underscoring their inclusion in these efforts.

“It is important that these projects are felt, not just in the town centers but also in the most remote areas,” said Bayron on Tuesday.

“It’s also important that through these, our daily lives become easier and more comfortable. Of course, this is for the city’s heirs, our youth, which is why we included them,” he added.

The Big Bang event also marked the beginning of further infrastructure enhancements, including the completion of Salvacion Public Market, the creation of Standard Day Care Centers in multiple barangays, and the improvement of roads in the city center.

Ceremonies were also held to inaugurate three major Puerto Princesa City Police Office stations in Barangays Luzviminda, San Rafael and Macarascas, where police forces were stationed. The event also celebrated the start of a new dormitory in Barangay San Rafael and road upgrades in Barangays San Pedro and San Miguel.

Bayron stressed the empowerment of the city’s youth and the educational opportunities provided through these initiatives as he affirmed the city government’s commitment to addressing the needs of both the rural and urban communities of Puerto Princesa.