PBBM attends Ani ng Dangal Awards

LOOK: President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. attends the awarding ceremony of Ani ng Dangal 2024 at the Metropolitan Theater on Tuesday, 20 February 2024. The Ani ng Dangal Awards celebrates Filipino talent who has achieved top honors and recognition in international competitions and events. It encompasses nine categories: Architecture, Cinema, Dance, Dramatic Arts, Literary Arts, Music, Visual Arts, Folk Arts, and Multi-Disciplinary Arts.