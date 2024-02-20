PBBM advocates quiet approach to constitutional amendment

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he wanted a "quiet and efficient" process in amending the 1987 Constitution, as he confirmed his support for a Senate-led process for making the changes.

In an interview with reporters in the Metropolitan Theater in Manila on Tuesday, Marcos Jr. said amending the Constitution should be done without any fuss.

Marcos Jr. also confirmed that consultations on the method for amending the 1987 Philippine Constitution had been completed "months ago," with the Senate taking the lead in the process.

"What's happening now is what we decided," Marcos said, referring to the Senate's initiative and the expected agreement between both chambers.

"There's no need for a storm in a teacup. The leaders of both houses have (made the decision)," Marcos Jr. said.

Marcos Jr. also underscored that there is no need for him to intervene or make pronouncements again regarding the discussions, as he has been in discussions with both the House and the Senate for a long time.

"(F)or me, getting it done is more important than making proclamations," Marcos Jr. said.

Despite his statement, some uncertainty remains regarding the specific method of amendment. Marcos did not explicitly endorse any particular option, such as a Constitutional Convention (Con-Con) or a constituent assembly (Con-ass). However, he reiterated his support for the Senate's lead and their collaboration with the House of Representatives.

The President also emphasized the importance of the amendments in attracting investment and upskilling the Filipino workforce.

"We want to get those amendments incorporated into the Constitution to improve the chances of investment and upskilling of our people," Marcos Jr. said, highlighting his administration's economic priorities.

Earlier this year, Marcos said that the least problematic way to amend the Constitution is to look at its economic sections and make political adjustments later.

Senate subcommittee on constitutional amendments and code revision led by Senator Sonny Angara has begun deliberations on Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, which seeks to alter the charter's economic provisions.

Angara, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, and Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda filed the RBH 6 after the Senate and House leadership reached an agreement before the President that the Upper House would lead the amendments to the 1987 Constitution as long as the people's initiative, supported by congressmen like Speaker Martin Romualdez, was halted.