‘PBB’ saga

There is a non-stop soap opera that is political bickering–never-ending episodes of your least favorite reality TV show, with all the drama and none of the guilty pleasure.

It’s not your run-of-the-mill PBB or “Pinoy Big Brother” TV show that amuses and entertains, but rather “Political Big Brother” — an ongoing saga of drama, intrigue, and a power struggle between the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Two rival houses are locked in a fierce battle for supremacy, similar to reality show contestants fighting for the grand prize. It’s a showdown of epic proportions, with each side vying for the spotlight and trying to outmaneuver the other. It’s like the real PBB but way less fun.

For several weeks now, a bunch of legislators have been locked in a despicable and chaotic dance-off, constantly stepping on each other’s toes. You’ve got the Senate in one corner, flexing its muscles and throwing shade. They’re the cool kids on the block, with their own rules and a flair for the dramatic.

Meanwhile, in the other corner, the House of Representatives is bringing the heat, stirring the pot, and making alliances like they’re playing a game of political chess.

We’re all stuck in the audience, in the middle of a reality TV feud, except there’s no remote to change the channel. It’s a circus, complete with clowns and acrobats, except the clowns are in suits, and the acrobats are experts in verbal gymnastics. Everyone’s trying to score points while making sure they don’t get hit themselves.

The tension between these two powerhouses is palpable, and you know there will be a blow-up at any moment.

The thing is, as much as we might roll our eyes and groan, there’s no denying that it’s strangely captivating. It’s a horrific image you can’t look away from — you know you shouldn’t stare, but you just can’t help it.

Finally, we are getting a reprieve. Senate President Miguel Zubiri said he and House Speaker Martin Romualdez agreed to set aside their issues.

Shaking hands during the 100th birthday celebration of Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile at the Palace on 14 February, Zubiri said they agreed to end the political bickering stemming from the two chambers’ differences over Charter change.

“Tigil na ang bangayan,” Zubiri said, adding that they will meet again this week and vowing to work professionally for the betterment of the administration and the Filipinos.

We’re not just passive viewers in this spectacle — we’re the ones who have to deal with the fallout. The drama between the Senate and the House of Representatives affects all of us, shaping the laws and policies that govern our daily lives.

As the political bickering hopefully ends, we may still have to watch as the drama unfolds and the alliances form and crumble. Maybe Zubiri’s and Romualdez’s meeting is a way to change the channel?

Here’s hoping these two rival houses walk their talk of putting aside their differences and working together for the greater good. Otherwise, we are doomed to binge-watch this never-ending series on political bickering for the foreseeable future.

May the next episode of “Political Big Brother” bring a plot twist we can all get behind — maybe a heartwarming moment of bipartisan cooperation or a shocking reveal of unity. Because, let’s face it, we could all use a break from this exhausting political drama.