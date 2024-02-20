NYC backs bill strengthening CWC

The National Youth Commission on Tuesday expressed its strong support for House Bills No. 4591, 5577, 7196, and 8163 or collectively known as the "Act Strengthening, Reorganizing, and Transforming the Council for the Welfare of Children into the Philippine Commission on Children."

NYC said the proposed legislation will significantly improved the protection and promotion of children's rights in the country.

It added that the creation of a Philippine Commission on Children will provide a more empowered and independent body dedicated to safeguarding children's welfare and will have broader authority, increased resources, and a more comprehensive mandate to address the challenges faced by Filipino children.

“We strongly believe that the establishment of the PCC is a crucial step towards ensuring that the rights of all Filipino children are fully protected and promoted," said NYC ASec. Alexa Danielle Dayanghirang.

She added that the NYC is “committed to working with Congress and other stakeholders to ensure the passage of the legislation.”

NYC added that te proposed bills aim to strengthen the Council for the Welfare of Children by giving more power and authority to carry out its mandate by elevating its status to a Commission, expanding its mandate and providing them with more resources.