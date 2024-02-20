Nigerian nabbed by cops in drug bust

A buy-bust operation conducted by the Las Piñas City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit resulted in the arrest of a Nigerian national.

The suspect was identified as alias "Christian", 43, who was arrested at about 9:00 p.m. on 19 February 2024, in Barangay Talon Dos, Las Piñas City.

During the operation, the SDEU operatives apprehended the suspect and recovered around 30 grams of a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu.

The estimated street value of the confiscated illegal substance is reported to be P204,000.

Law enforcement officials also seized one yellow pouch, one black-and-white Oppo cellphone, and a P1,000 bill accompanied by 14 photocopies of the said bill.