Marcos pays homage to Pinoy artists

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday Filipino artists serve as “ambassadors of our culture” as they play a crucial role in shaping national identity and inspiring fellow Filipinos.

The Chief Executive made the remarks during the awarding ceremony of the prestigious Ani ng Dangal (Harvest of Honor) awards in the Metropolitan Theater in Manila.

“It is time that you are honored by your own, in your homeland, to which you have given so much pride and joy,” Marcos said.

Marcos went beyond mere entertainment, highlighting the transformative power of art in the country.

“Art builds a strong nation, and a compassionate society. It enlightens, it educates, it elevates the quality of life,” Marcos said.

Marcos also commended the National Commission for Culture and the Arts for recognizing outstanding artists and fostering a vibrant arts scene. He acknowledged the abundance of talent in the Philippines, citing the high number of nominees for the award.

“In a country dense with talents, where there are more singers per square kilometer than anywhere else in the world, this should no longer come as a surprise,” he remarked.

The Ani ng Dangal awards ceremony is an annual event held during the National Arts Month celebration. It recognizes the contributions of Filipino artists who have made significant achievements in their respective fields.

Gov’t responsible

for supporting artists

In a media interview with the reporters after the awarding, Marcos acknowledged that the government plays a crucial role in motivating artists across all disciplines to continue honing their craft.

“(G)overnment must take the lead and the reason why I consider it very, very important and I’ve always done so, is because the culture of a country is the definition of its people,” Marcos said.

“(A)rtists define our culture and the culture is the shared consciousness of the Filipino. And it is the answer to the question: what is it to be Filipino,” he added.

According to the President, recognizing and nurturing artistic talent goes beyond appreciating the aesthetics of the final product. He views it as an investment in national unity.

This year’s “Ani ng Dangal,” which takes place every February to celebrate National Arts Month, recognizes at least 26 natural-born Filipino individuals or groups who have won international honors in the fields of broadcast arts, architecture, cinema, dance, dramatic arts, literary arts, music, visual arts, folk arts and architecture during the previous year.