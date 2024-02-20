EU envoy inspects Northern Samar rehab

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — European Union Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Véron visited Northern Samar recently to personally witness the progress of its humanitarian interventions to the recent disasters that hit the province.

The diplomatic visit — the first for an EU top official in the Philippines to the province — is seen to strengthen ties and renew partnership of EU and Northern Samar for aid to communities in the province.

To recall, the EU — through its development partners such as Action Against Hunger, CARE Philippines, Humanity and Inclusion and Save the Children — donated over P18 million worth of humanitarian assistance to the victims of massive flooding and landslides caused by shearline and low pressure areas in November.

The financial aid supported the delivery of food, livelihood support, clean water supplies, sanitation facilities and education in the most affected towns of Lope de Vega, Catubig and Las Navas.

Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan acknowledged the EU’s exceptional help in the relief and rebuilding activities in the aftermath of the disaster.

“Through your partner NGOs, your presence was immediately felt on the ground as your humanitarian program was able to reach and provide assistance to the most affected families in Northern Samar,” Ongchuan said.

Véron, on the other hand, said his visit was primarily to assess the effectiveness of EU’s humanitarian aid in the province, towards improving disaster response and humanitarian relief efforts in the area.

“With Eastern Visayas, particularly Northern Samar being prone to natural disasters, the European Union will continue to be on the side of the Filipino vulnerable population to offer help whenever needed. This visit is meaningful to me, and I thank you very much for the warm welcome,” Veron said.