DSWD Davao office receives food packs

The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Monday said it has sent 40,800 family food packs in line with the continuous disaster response operations at its field office in Davao Region.

In a statement, the DSWD said that the food packs were loaded in BRP Davao del Sur (LD602) of the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao last 11 February at Pier 15, Port Area, Manila by the National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau of the DSWD Central Office.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian has earlier directed the continuous flow of relief aid to Mindanao in one of the agency’s largest disaster response efforts, in keeping with the instruction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure that no disaster-affected families will be left behind.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said the food packs will be distributed to families affected by the effects of the shear line and the trough of a low pressure area.