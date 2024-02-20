AFP pursuit operations result in 8 deaths, 4 injuries in Lanao del Norte clash

The continuing pursuit operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines against the members of the Islamic State-linked Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group, that perpetrated a bomb attack at the Mindanao State University campus in Marawi City last year, has resulted in eight deaths and four injuries.

AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Monday said six soldiers and two suspected Dawlah Islamiyah terrorists have died while four other troops were injured after an encounter in Barangay Ramain, Munai, Lanao del Norte on 18 February.

“Our operations have been successful so far and have resulted in the neutralization of 18 DI-MG members including alias Engineer who masterminded the attack on innocent civilians,” Brawner told reporters.

Citing an intelligence report, Brawner said there was an undetermined number of terrorists left injured after the encounter.

“However, six of our valiant soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice while another four were wounded. The wounded were already evacuated to Camp Evangelista Station Hospital,” he added.

Expressing his deepest condolences to the families of slain soldiers, Brawner assured that “justice will be meted and all efforts will be exhausted in pursuit” of the remaining terrorists.

“Our troops are motivated to finish the job and accomplish our mission of defeating local terrorist groups once and for all,” he said.

Brawner also assures “wounded soldiers receive the best treatment possible for their injuries.”

Meanwhile, Philippine Army LtGen. Roy Galido also assured that the families of slain soldiers will get necessary assistance while "the best medical care" will be given to those who are wounded in combat, including the provisions of benefits.

“The Philippine Army remains relentless in attaining our goal of crushing the remaining DI-MG terrorists,” Galido said.

“The safety and security of our people are paramount and we will exert all efforts in ensuring that our communities are free from the threat of terrorism,” he added.