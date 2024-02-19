Passing fancy

Animals pop up in unexpected places. One that intruded at the Wellington National Airport in New Zealand was the first ever to do so there and it made quite a sensation on social media.

An Air Chathams pilot was about to take off when he spotted a korora waddling on the runway at around 2 p.m. on 12 January. The pilot radioed for rescue and waited for airport personnel to grab the animal, delaying flights.

Inconvenienced travelers, however, let the unwanted disruption pass after the adorable baby penguin was captured and brought out of harm’s way. Photos of the six-week-old korora, the world’s smallest penguin species standing 10 inches tall at most, running on the runway and then aboard the rescue car were posted on social media and went viral.

Airport officials said the penguin was taken to the Wellington Zoo to recover before its release, the New York Post reported. In Africa, the Magical Kenya Ladies Open golf tournament at the Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab course had a memorable final round early this month.

Singaporean Shannon Tan, 19, received an auspicious sign that she was going to win her first Ladies European Tour trophy on her professional debut at Africa’s only PGA-accredited course, where rescued wildlife freely roams.

Two giraffes took a stroll onto the 18th fairway to momentarily interrupt play, CNN reported.

After the pair sauntered back into the trees, Tan rolled in five birdies to pull away from her Italian rival and finish victorious at 12-under overall, according to CNN.

The Texas Tech University alumna, the first Singaporean to earn a full LET card, happily received her championship trophy designed in the shape of a giraffe’s head.