Bataan dialysis patients get needed boost

The provincial government of Bataan has lauded the efforts of GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. after it donated 67 blood bags to be used for dialysis patients in the province.

Local officials said that the blood donation was in line with the province’s efforts to provide better medical services to dialysis patients.

The GNPD launched its blood drive in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross in line with Project Saysay — the company’s flagship employee-led community outreach program where birthday celebrators can choose a community or beneficiary to celebrate their special day with a cause.

This month, the firm chose the patients from Bataan Kidney and Dialysis Center who received a total of 67 blood bags from GNPD, which can help extend their life.

Based on the data from BKDC, each patient typically requires one blood bag per transfusion, summing up their total requirements to at least four bags per week.

According to Pierre Manuel, a nurse at the Bataan Kidney and Dialysis Center, they cater 30 to 40 patients every day, which undergo dialysis twice or thrice a week, adding that the donation would help the families of their patients, as it can relieve them of the expenses of blood transfusion.

All donations from GNPD employees will directly go to the patients, which means they will no longer need to purchase blood bags from PRC. It guarantees that each patient will have one blood bag reserved for them once they need it, whether for maintenance or emergency cases wherein the patient’s hemoglobin level drastically drops down.

After the blood donation drive, the employees visited the patients at the center, where they had a chance to hear their stories and motivate them to stay strong despite their current challenges.