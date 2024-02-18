What’s in a name? Google’s Bard is now Gemini

Google announced that Bard is now called Gemini, which comes with a paid version, namely Gemini Advanced, as part of its responsible AI initiative. Currently accessible via the web, Gemini and Gemini Advanced will soon be available in the country as apps on iOS and Android.

The rationale behind naming Bard as Gemini stems from the intent of reflecting the advanced technology of Google powering the generative or chatbot AI. Gemini is available today in over 40 languages and over 230 countries and territories at no cost, including the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Gemini Advanced is a subscription service powered by Google’s most capable state-of-the-art AI model, Ultra 1.0. In blind evaluations with third-party raters, Gemini Advanced is now the most preferred chatbot compared to leading alternatives.

Gemini Advanced is far more capable of complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions, and collaborating on creative projects. Gemini Advanced allows people to have more extended, more detailed conversations and better understand the context from previous prompts.

For example, Gemini Advanced can be a personal tutor — creating step-by-step instructions, sample quizzes, or back-and-forth discussions tailored to learning styles. It can also help with more advanced coding scenarios as a sounding board for ideas and different coding approaches. It can also help digital creators go from idea to creation by generating fresh content, analyzing recent trends, brainstorming, improving ways to grow their audiences, and so much more!

Gemini Advanced is available as part of the new Google One AI Premium Plan for $19.99/month, starting with a free two-month trial. This plan gives people the best of Google AI and Google’s latest advancements, along with all the benefits of the existing Google One Premium plan, such as 2TB of storage. In addition, AI Premium subscribers will soon be able to use Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and more (formerly known as Duet AI).

Gemini has already rolled out on Android and iOS phones as an app in English in the US and will be fully available in the coming weeks. Soon, people can access it in more locations, countries and languages.