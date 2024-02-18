Transportation and the Mindanao economy

Transport plays a critical role in achieving the efficient working of Mindanao’s economy, bringing together inputs essential in delivering services and producing goods, and getting outputs from the production process to customers.

The Rural Transit Mindanao Inc., the largest transport system in the region, assured the public the company’s operational changes would not impact the firm’s resiliency and strong resolve.

“It is steadfast in its goal to serve the Filipino commuters and commerce and remains committed to providing the most reliable means of public transportation,” RTMI president and chairman Leo Rey Yanson said.

Yanson was re-elected as chairman and president of RTMI in the latest annual stockholders meeting on 14 February. Yanson expressed optimism about its business operation after his re-election.

RTMI executives Olivia V. Yanson, Leo Rey Yanson, Charles M. Dumancas, Rey V. Ardo, Anita G. Chua, and Daniel Nicolas P. Golez were also re-elected as the board of directors.

Following the election, the board held an organizational meeting and re-elected Leo Rey Yanson as chairman of the board and president of RTMI. At the same time, Olivia V. Yanson was re-appointed as corporate secretary and treasurer, the company said in a statement.

Rural Transit Mindanao, which serves major transport routes in Northern and Central Mindanao, belongs to the Yanson Group of Bus Companies. YGBC is the largest bus conglomerate in the country, providing direct livelihood to over 18,000 employees.

Aside from RTMI, the Yanson Group also operates Vallacar Transit Inc., Bachelor Express Inc., Southern Star Bus Transit Inc., Ceres Transport Inc., Ceres Tours, Gold Star Bus Transit Inc. and Mindanao Star Bus Transport Inc.