Sen. Marcos, Vice Aguilar lead distribution of P9-M AICS

Building on the momentum of its initial success, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, in collaboration with the City Local Government of Las Piñas, extended its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program for a second day yesterday.

The distribution was held at the Verdant Covered Court in Barangay Pamplona Tres, the follow-up event doubled its reach, accommodating an additional 2,000 residents.

The expansion brought the total number of beneficiaries to 3,000 over 2 days, and distributed a total of 9M pesos in cash assistance with each beneficiary receiving 3,000 pesos each, underscoring the local government's commitment to supporting its citizens through challenging times

Highlighting the event's significance, Senator Imee Marcos made a personal appearance to oversee the distribution of aid, working alongside City Vice Mayor April Aguilar. Their joint efforts ensured the effective execution of the AICS program, which provides a lifeline to those in need through medical assistance, burial support, transportation, educational aid, food, and financial assistance, among other services.

The increased outreach of the AICS event on its second day illustrates the pressing need for such support in the community and the government's responsive action to meet this demand. The presence of Senator Marcos not only heightened the event's visibility but also reinforced the national government's support for local initiatives aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by many Filipinos.

The success of the two-day AICS program in Las Piñas City highlights the power of collaborative governance and the positive impact it can have on the lives of thousands. As the city continues to progress through economic and social challenges, the concerted efforts of local and national officials, exemplified by this event, are crucial in ensuring that the welfare of the most vulnerable is prioritized and addressed with compassion and efficiency.