Park employee preserves greenery amid drought

LOOK: Nelly Magat, a Parks Development Office - Manila employee, waters the plant outside Arroceros Forest Park in Manila to keep the street plants green despite the prolonged dry spell in the country, on Friday, 6 February 2024. According to an official of the El Niño Task Force, the country's current El Niño phenomenon is not expected to cause a crisis because there will be sufficient supplies of food, water, and electricity throughout the crucial months.