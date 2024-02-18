‘High’ lady blocks expressway

ABUCAY, Bataan — The Abucay Police on Sunday disclosed that its operatives arrested a 26-year-old woman who allegedly blocked the Roman expressway and caused monstrous traffic jam along the busy highway here.

Abucay Police chief Police major Jonathan Mostoles identified the woman as May Sadsag, who was arrested by police for violation of Republic Act 9165.

Mostoles also disclosed that the woman also yielded 1.1 gram of suspected shabu, which led to the belief that that the suspect was allegedly high on drugs due to her suspicious actions.

The arrest of the suspect came after the police received reports that a woman was at the middle of the road in Sitio Hulo, Barangay Capitangan, Abucay, Bataan, blocking the expressway and shouting at passing motorists.

When frisked by authorities, they discovered three small size heat sealed transparent plastic sachets all containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu with combined approximate weight of 1.1 gram valued at P7,480.