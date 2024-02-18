DHSUD institutionalizes reforms pursuant to PBBM's 'Bagong Pilipinas'

Pursuant to the 'Bagong Pilipinas' brand of governance of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is institutionalizing reforms promoting transparency and accountability and streamlining services in the housing sector.

Through Department Circular (DC) 2024-005, DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar ordered the institutionalization of reforms in the Department, particularly on the issuances of licenses, certificates and permits.

The DC was signed on 14 February 2024, and will take effect immediately after publication.

"This (DC) is in line with the administration’s Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance to better serve the Filipino public," Secretary Acuzar pointed out.

"The circular will not only promote transparency and accountability but equally important is that it will further streamline processes in the housing sector; hence, better delivery of public service," he added.

The DC aims not only to simplify DHSUD processes in applying for permits, licenses and certificates but also to synchronize the same with other agencies, particularly the local government units, hence, the avoidance of redundant/unnecessary requirements and bureaucratic red tape.

"Through this circular, we harmonize all processes pertaining to licensing, permitting and certification to prevent confusion and delays," the housing czar added.

DC 2024-005, or the Codification of Requirements, Rules, Regulations, and Procedure to Streamline and Standardize the Housing and Real Estate Development Regulation and Homeowners’ Associations and Community Development, consists of three books.

Book I provides the procedures on and requirements for the application of development permits and certificates of registration and licenses to sell for subdivisions, cemeteries, columbarium and memorial park projects and condominiums, including socialized housing projects of key shelter agencies and other government agencies. It, likewise, includes provisions on the validity of development permits, publication requirements, posting, performance bonds, balanced housing development compliance, rectification and certificate of completion.

Meanwhile, to ensure due process and faithful compliance with policies while protecting the rights of stakeholders, Book II provides the rules of procedure governing appeals to DHSUD’s Office of the Secretary from final orders and issuances of its regional offices in the exercise of regulatory functions.

Lastly, a manual for the execution of DHSUD orders, issuances, and decisions of the Office of the President, Court of Appeals, and Supreme Court is detailed in Book III, guaranteeing its just, expeditious and inexpensive implementation.

The President's "Bagong Pilipinas" brand of governance is characterized by "principled, accountable and dependable government reinforced by unified institutions of society, whose common objective is to realize the goals and aspirations of every Filipino."

It is the overarching theme of the administration's brand of governance and leadership, which calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government, and fosters the state's commitment towards the attainment of comprehensive policy reforms and full economic recovery.