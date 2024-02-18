DHSUD institutionalizes reforms

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development on Sunday announced that it is already institutionalizing reforms promoting transparency and accountability and streamlining services in the housing sector.

This is in line with the “Bagong Pilipinas” brand of governance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a statement, the DHSUD said that through Department Circular 2024-005, Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar ordered the institutionalization of reforms in the agency particularly on the issuances of licenses, certificates and permits.

It was signed on 14 February 2024 and will take effect immediately after publication.

“The circular will not only promote transparency and accountability but equally important is that it will further streamline processes in the housing sector, hence, better delivery of public service,” said Acuzar.

The DHSUD chief also stressed that it eyes not only to simplify processes in applying for permits, licenses and certificates but also to synchronize the same with other agencies, particularly the local government units.

“Through this circular, we harmonize all processes pertaining to licensing, permitting and certification to prevent confusion and delays,” Acuzar said.

DC 2024-005, or the Codification of Requirements, Rules, Regulations and Procedure to Streamline and Standardize the Housing and Real Estate Development Regulation and Homeowners’ Associations and Community Development, consists of three books.

Book I provides the procedures on and requirements for the application of development permits and certificates of registration and licenses to sell for subdivisions, cemeteries, columbarium and memorial park projects and condominiums, including socialized housing projects of key shelter agencies and other government agencies.

Meantime, Book II provides the rules of procedure governing appeals to DHSUD’s Office of the Secretary from final orders and issuances of its regional offices in the exercise of regulatory functions.

Lastly, a manual for the execution of DHSUD orders, issuances and decisions of the Office of the President, Court of Appeals and Supreme Court is detailed in Book III, guaranteeing just, expeditious and inexpensive implementation.

Marcos’ Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance is characterized by “principled, accountable and dependable government reinforced by unified institutions of society, whose common objective is to realize the goals and aspirations of every Filipino.”

It is the overarching theme of the administration’s brand of governance and leadership, which calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government and fosters the state’s commitment towards the attainment of comprehensive policy reforms and full economic recovery.