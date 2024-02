LATEST

Tan-Ok ni Ilocano Festival of Festivals

LOOK: Lights, sounds, culture, and talents were shown during the Tan-Ok ni Ilocano Festival of Festivals held at Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, in which the contingent from the City of Batac emerged victorious on Friday night, 16 February 2024. Senator Imee R. Marcos, earning the moniker mother of the festival, graced the event.