Primary care boosted; P257M earmarked

In a move to bolster healthcare access for Filipinos, the state-owned Philippine Health Insurance Corp., or PhilHealth, released over P257 million in advanced payments to its partner primary care providers.

This initial funding tranche marks the launch of the “Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama, or Konsulta,” package, offering PhilHealth members a comprehensive range of services including consultations, screenings, lab tests and medication delivery.

The first batch of Konsulta Package payments was directed to four out of the seven PhilHealth primary care providers that are participating in its sandbox.

It is a testing method where an idea can be improved while eliminating financial and other risks.

The first recipients of the Konsulta package payments are located in Quezon Province with P72.9 million, South Cotabato (P53.9 million), Bataan (P114.7 million) and Baguio City (P15.9 million).

P30-B Konsulta package

A funding of P30 billion was allocated to the Konsulta package this year after the seven sandbox sites for the primary care providers network were launched in June last year.

“This is to intensify the implementation of Konsulta in more participating networks to cover more regions, especially in geographically isolated and depressed areas,” PhilHealth said in a statement.

The state agency added it is collaborating with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos to expand her flagship project “Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot Para sa Lahat Caravan.”

This provides quicker health services that are similar to those under the Konsulta Package.

PhilHealth said there were 14,000 Filipinos who benefited from 17 caravans held in various parts of Luzon and the National Capital Region as of 31 December 2023.