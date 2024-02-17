PBBM grants PUP Parañaque regular campus status

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the conversion of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Parañaque City into a regular campus.

This came after he signed into law Republic Act No. 11979 on 15 February.

Section 2 of RA 11979 declared that the “campus of the PUP located in the City of Parañaque, National Capital Region is hereby converted into a regular campus of the PUP to be known as the PUP-Parañaque City Campus.”

The RA 11979 will take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette, or in a newspaper of general circulation.

The law mandates the PUP-Parañaque City Campus to offer short-term, technical-vocational, undergraduate, and graduate courses within its areas of competency and specialization.

It shall also undertake research and extension services, and production activities in support of socioeconomic development and provide students with progressive leadership in these areas.