Metro Clark provides medical services

Clark Freeport — At least 1,296 individuals were given free medical, dental, and surgical services in Metro Clark by the Clark Development Corporation and Freeport stakeholders, along with the Philippine Medical Association in Chicago and Hospital on Wheels.

According to CDC president and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera, the mission was recently held in various villages in Pampanga such as Barangay Balubad, Porac and Barangay Sapangbato, Angeles City.

She added that the services provided include dental and surgical procedures such as tumor removal, hernia repair and cleft lip treatment.

The joint government and humanitarian effort is in partnership with the PMAC, HOW, Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corporation and other public and private organizations, collaborated on this mission.

Devanadera said that the CDC provided logistics, transportation services, security, and coordination assistance for the medical, dental, and surgical teams to and from the venue.

The PMAC, a non-profit organization founded on 27 March 1961, aims to provide free medical assistance to families living in underserved areas all over the Philippines.

Meantime, Dr. Jim Sanchez —the founder of HOW which is also a non-profit organization — operates as a mobile healthcare service aiming to address conditions such as goiter, hernia, cleft palate, and tumors, provide treatment, and empower patients with knowledge for self-care.

Cooperating partners who contributed volunteers and provided financial and material support include the Rotary Club of Angeles North, Clark Water Corporation, Goldilocks, Jollibee Foods Corporation, Mekeni Food Corporation, Municipal Government of Porac, City Government of Angeles, Barangay Balubad LGU and Barangay Sapang Bato LGU.