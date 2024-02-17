Go team aids Negros typhoon victims

The office of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go extended more assistance to typhoon victims in Negros Occidental this week, with the latest effort focused on the town of Pontevedra.

Aid had also been given to the towns of Ilog, Candoni and Hinoba-an, all in Negros Occidental.

The relief activity was held at the town’s municipal gym, where 38 typhoon victims were given snacks, grocery packs, vitamins, shirts, as well as basket and volley balls. There were also select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone.

Through Go’s initiative, the National Housing Authority extended emergency housing assistance to qualified beneficiaries to help them rebuild damaged domiciles.

Late last year, Go co-sponsored and stood as one of the authors of Senate Bill 2451, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which sought to create permanent and fully-equipped evacuation centers nationwide.

Go also acknowledged the local government of Pontevedra, headed by Mayor Joemar Alonso, for their service to their constituents.