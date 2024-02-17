Pet lovers have different ways of pampering their furry family members.

For 32-year-old couple Jacey and Marcus Tinsley of Phoenix, Arizona, they spoil Penelope Rose, 5, and Daisy Dukes, 2 months old, with a spa day, where they get a haircut, brushing and nail polishing.

The couple also let Penelope Rose and Daisy Dukes watch movies on the couch and sleep in their bed.

Every morning the pets are fed organic veggies and pellets. They also have a nanny if the couple goes away for a longer period of time, according to Yahoo! News.

“They are our world. Our lives revolve around them,” content creator Jacey said, explaining the reason for pampering their pet pigs.

Even more dedicated than the Tinsleys is former French bartender Carole Germain. Her 60-kilo Couscous tags along wherever she goes around France.

Germain regularly trims the adopted pig’s tusks and hooves.

“After a while, they grow so much that the poor pig becomes quite handicapped,” she told Agence France-Presse.

The routine trimming inspired the 46-year-old to make a career switch. She trained as a chiropodist in the Netherlands and started working part-time.

Soon, however, she realized that the demand for her service was great when she treated 43 pigs in one day. Germain is now selling her tobacco bar in the Brittany port of Brest in western France to work as a full-time pig pedicurist.

As the only person in France who tends to the tusks and hooves of the country’s most pampered pigs, Germain has her hands full doing footy fixes.

with AFP