First Gen builds record Jollibee solar panel

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Zenith Foods Corp., or ZFC, tapped the expertise of First Gen Corp, through Pi Energy Inc., to energize one-third of the Jollibee Group’s manufacturing facility with solar-powered electricity.

Officials of both the Jollibee Group and First Gen, together with Calamba City Mayor Roseller Rizal, led the recent switch-on rites in Canlubang, Calamba City, Laguna.

The Jollibee Group continues to accelerate its shift to renewable energy by operating 6,300 solar panels in its Canlubang Baking Facility, the company’s most extensive solar panel installation to date.

Sustainable practices

This initiative is part of the Jollibee Group’s commitment to more sustainable business practices, guided by its global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow.

During the switch-on ceremony, Jollibee Group Supply Chain Head Michael Ong underscored the company’s drive to lessen the environmental impact of its supply chain operations.

“In our quest to bring the joy of eating not only for today’s generation but that of tomorrow’s, we integrate solar energy into our state-of-the-art Canlubang Baking Facility. This is our largest installation to date, but this is also just the beginning. We have more locations planned in the months ahead, and we are determined to accelerate further our journey towards carbon neutrality,” he said.