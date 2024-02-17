DA, IRRI collaborate to boost Philippine rice production

The Department of Agriculture and the International Rice Research Institute seek to boost Philippine rice production through a collaborative agreement.

According to DA, the partnership with IRRI seeks to boost the country's rice industry through sustainable practices that will yield, reduce production costs, minimize post-harvest losses, and improve marketing efficiency and value addition.

The Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. and IRRI interim Director General Dr. Ajay Kohli signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on scientific and technical support aimed at improving the competitiveness of the Philippine rice industry.

“This agreement with IRRI will help DA realize its vision of a food-secured, globally-competitive, and climate-resilient Philippines, where rice farmers reap the fruits of their labor and more investments are poured into agriculture to attract the younger generation of farmers,” Laurel said.

DA said the MOU requires both agencies to carry out activities that would improve extension services and enhance the capacity of public institutions to scale up adoption of farm technology, practices, and services.

It added that both parties also agreed to help develop the skills and knowledge of Filipino research and extension workers.

DA will conduct research for development projects with IRRI that will assist the agency in realizing its mandate and priorities as well as strengthen the scientific capabilities of various DA research agencies.

All research for development initiatives will have sustainability mechanisms embedded to ensure efficient utilization of outputs during and after project implementation.

Meanwhile, the transfer of genetic research materials and biological materials will be guided by existing rules of intellectual property developed by either of the parties. Further, the results of joint research for development projects will be jointly published for maximum impact.

The DA and IRRI will also sign separate agreements for specific project proposals using the DA-prescribed format. Funding for projects, on the other hand, will be shared by both parties.

The MOU will undergo review by an external organization designated by the DA in the third year of implementation. After consultations with the concerned stakeholders, the MOU may be extended upon written agreement by IRRI and DA.