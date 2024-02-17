Covid-19 on the downtrend

The Department of Health on Friday reported that cases of influenza-like illness and the coronavirus disease 2019 in the country are on a downward trend and cases are expected to plateau over the next months.

DoH also revealed that a total of 16,155 ILI cases were reported from 1 January to 3 February 2024, at least 19 percent lower compared to 19,935 ILI cases reported in the same period in 2023.

A 10 percent decrease in ILI cases was observed, comparing the period 24 December to 6 January of 8,199 cases with 7 to 20 January’s 7,372 cases and the number has gone down further to 4,487 cases, recorded from 21 January to 3 February.

The DoH, however, said that the numbers may change as there may be late consultations and reports.

At the regional level, Ilocos Region, Mimaropa. Sooccsksargen, Caraga and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao showed a case increase in the recent three to four weeks or from 7 to 20 January, reporting 266 to 967 cases in the recent four weeks.

Meanwhile, nine deaths have been reported from 1 January to 3 February, resulting in a case fatality rate of 0.06 for 2024.

As of 11 February, out of 1,245 dedicated Covid-19 intensive care unit beds, only 151 or 11 percent were occupied, while only 1,528 or 14 percent of the 11,291 dedicated Covid-19 non-ICU beds were occupied.

Severe and critical Covid-19 cases admitted in various hospitals total only 184, based on hospital reports in the DoH Data Collect application.

From 6 to 12 February 661 new Covid-19 cases were reported, which results in an average of only 94 cases reported per day.

This is 35 percent lower compared to the average number of daily cases recorded last 30 January to 5 February.