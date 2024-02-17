Campuses get course upgrades

The Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-South La Union Campus in Agoo, La Union can now offer medicine courses to students after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law Republic Act 11978.

RA 11978 instituted the Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-South La Union Campus-College of Medicine, which will primarily offer a Doctor of Medicine Program, including an Integrated Liberal Arts and Medicine Program.

The program will consist of basic science and clinical courses, with a learner-centered, competency-based, and community-oriented approach.

The law primarily aims “to develop a corps of professional physicians to strengthen the healthcare system of the country.”

It seeks to respond to the human resource development needs of the Province of La Union and the Ilocos Region and is mandated to undertake research and extension services and provide progressive leadership in these areas.

The six-page RA 11978 can be accessed through the Official Gazette. Marcos signed the law on 15 February and it will take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette, or a newspaper of general circulation.

Likewise, the President formally approved the creation of the Pampanga State Agricultural University-Floridablanca Campus.

He signed RA 11977, institutionalizing the establishment of the PSAU-Floridablanca Campus in Floridablanca town, Pampanga. It mandates the campus to offer short-term, technical-vocational, undergraduate, and graduate courses within its areas of competency and specialization.

At the same time, Marcos approved the conversion of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Parañaque City into a regular campus. This came after he signed into law RA 11979.