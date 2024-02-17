CAAP wary of airport trespassers

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines on Friday has issued warnings to the public about the heavy penalties for trespassing on airport property, particularly when it jeopardizes aviation operations.

This comes after the Department of Justice received a complaint from CAAP about an illegal trespassing event at Godofredo P. Ramos Airport — also known as Caticlan Airport.

CAAP director general Captain Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo said that they initiated criminal charges against the alleged offender who jeopardized the safety of the airport runway.

According to reports, the offender allegedly cut a portion of the perimeter fence at Caticlan Airport and dumped highly hazardous foreign object debris on the runway — a violation of Section 81(b)(7) of Republic Act 9497, also known as the Act that created CAAP.

CAAP stressed that those who violate airport safety policies will face consequences and proves its dedication to protecting the airports it manages.