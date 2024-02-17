Baguio cracks whip vs illegal gamblers

BAGUIO CITY — More than a week after at least two “tong-its” card game gambling joints were raided, Baguio City policemen again clamped another illegal gambling joint Wednesday at an eatery along Gen. Emilio F. Aguinaldo barangay here which resulted to the arrest of women gamblers.

The nabbed suspects were identified as Mila Sañez Bantic, Amy Dapyawen Buclay and Sharon Dulinayan Lutoy.

Police presented to the Baguio City Prosecutor’s Office 52 pieces of playing cards, P2,300 cash in different denominations as pot money and three monoblock chairs.

Previously, three “tong-its” aficionados were also hauled to the Baguio City Police Station 2 after they were caught gambling at a house along Ferguson Road in Barangay Andres Bonifacio.

On Wednesday, a concerned citizen reportedly tipped off policemen about the ongoing gambling, prompting intelligence operatives to validate then hatch a raid seizing a complete set of cards, bet money, wooden table, chairs, a red basin and a white cup.