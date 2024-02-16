Beauty in incompleteness

Like a puzzle missing a few pieces, our childhood taught us that a family was meant to be a perfect picture of a father, mother and children. However, as we journeyed into adulthood, we realized that the concept of family extended beyond this traditional framework.

There are 364,494 families headed by solo parents, or 64.3 percent of the 15.5 million surveyed households in the Philippines, based on a 2022 Household Assessment conducted by the Department of Social Welfare and Development through the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program’s National Household Targeting System, or Listahanan.

There are certainly more, as close to 400,000 families are just from the poorest of the poor sector.

Globally, nearly eight percent of households are headed by a single parent, and 84 percent are mothers. That is over 101 million superwomen — many living in extended households, not even accounted for and often overlooked by policymakers.

Being a single mother is tough enough as it is, but when you throw in the fact that the father of the children has up and left, it’s a whole different ball game. Imagine being hit by a ton of bricks and then having to get up and keep going for the sake of the children.

It’s an emotional roller coaster. You’re dealing with anger, betrayal, and heartbreak all at once. You’re trying to hold it together for your children, but inside you’re hurting big time. It’s a struggle to keep your head above water when you’re dealing with your own pain while being the rock for your children.

Suddenly, you’re responsible for everything — rent, bills, groceries, school fees — you name it. It’s a constant juggling act, trying to make ends meet and giving your children the life they deserve, all on your own.

Then there’s the day-to-day grind of parenting solo. You’re making all the decisions, doing all the pick-ups and drop-offs, and being there for everything. It’s exhausting, and there’s no one to share the load with.

As for the children, they’re dealing with their own whirlwind of emotions. Feeling abandoned, confused, and maybe acting out because they’re hurting, too. It’s heartbreaking to see them go through this, and you’re doing everything you can to be there for them, even when you’re barely holding it together yourself.

Despite all the pain and struggle, single moms in this situation are some of the strongest people out there. They’re doing everything possible to create a loving, stable home for their children, seeking moral support from friends and family, and showing incredible resilience in adversity.

If you know a single mother dealing with this kind of incomparable trauma, give her a hug, lend an ear, or offer a helping hand.

Although carrying a heavy load, they understand that the beauty of family lies not in its completeness but in its ability to embrace diverse forms and still create a masterpiece.