US, Phl to hold 6th Indo-Pacific Business Forum

The United States government, in collaboration with the Philippine government, is organizing the sixth Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) to be held on 21 May 2024 (Manila time).

The forum aims to facilitate dialogue and collaboration among government and business leaders from the United States, the Philippines, and across the Indo-Pacific region.

It will emphasize private sector investment and government initiatives supporting market competition, job creation, and high-standard development in the Indo-Pacific.

The IPBF promotes a vision of a free, open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific region, which is recognized as a key driver of global economic growth. The United States remains a significant economic partner in the region, with substantial investments and trade ties that support millions of jobs.

The forum underscores the ongoing commitment of the United States and the Philippines to the region's prosperity and interconnectedness.