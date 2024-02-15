PCG's X (Twitter) account breached

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Philippine Coast Guard has been breached, the agency announced on Thursday.

“The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) announces that its official X (formerly Twitter) account — @coastguardph — has been compromised as of today, 15 February 2024,” it said.

Further, the PCG disclosed that its Coast Guard Public Affairs Service (CGPAS) immediately coordinated with X Support Team to report the incident. The team advised CGPAS to standby for further assistance.

“The PCG urges the general public to be cautious in receiving succeeding tweets from the said compromised account. The CGPAS will provide further updates regarding the incident,” the statement further stated.

Concerned government agencies are being notified on the matter, the PCG said.