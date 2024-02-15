MMDA, Las Piñas City LGU lead Bayanihan sa Barangay initiative

The Bayanihan sa Barangay initiative was led by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the City Local Government of Las Piñas yesterday in Barangay BF International CAA.

MMDA's General Manager, Retired Police Colonel Procopio Lipana, and Las Piñas City Administrator Reynaldo Balagulan led the effort to enhance public service and promote sustainability in densely populated areas.

The program centered on a range of volunteer activities such as cleaning wet markets, clearing drains, and maintaining trees. It also involved clearing sidewalks, putting up traffic signs, and clearing roads. These activities aimed to enhance city living conditions, prioritize public health and safety, and promote community accountability.

The Bayanihan sa Barangay demonstrates a joint initiative to bring government services nearer to the public, tackling the urban issues encountered by Metro Manila residents. It underscores the significance of united efforts in upholding cleanliness, organization, and security in the neighborhood.

The program acts as an example for city administration, demonstrating the beneficial effects of cooperation between the government and the community.

The program sought to enhance the local environment and also foster stronger connections among residents, promoting a proactive stance towards urban challenges.