Lionheart Farms joins Saudi mission

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Lionheart Farms, a Palawan-based company known for its organic coconut sap-based products, recently joined the Philippine Outbound Business Matching Mission to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Facilitated by the Department of Trade and Industry’s Export Marketing Bureau and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Dubai, the mission, held from 10 to 11 February, was geared towards bolstering Philippine exports of food and personal care products to the thriving KSA market.

As part of the delegation, Lionheart Farms actively participated in various activities, such as engaging in B2B meetings at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry to connect with potential distributors and partners, showcasing their innovative line of coconut sap-based products at prominent supermarkets like Lulu Hypermarket and Panda Supermarket, and meeting with officials from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh to understand regulatory requirements and establish valuable connections.

“We are thrilled to be part of this important initiative,” said Christian Eyde Moeller, president and CEO of Lionheart Farms.