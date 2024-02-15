Gov't allocates P2.5B for Free Public Internet Access Program

Department of Budget and Management on Thursday said it released P2.5 billion for the country's Free Public Internet Access Program as part of the government's digitalization efforts.

In a statement, DBM said Secretary Amenah Pangandaman signed the release of the funds, which are chargeable against the Free Public Internet Access Fund—Special Accounts in the General Fund under the fiscal year 2024 Automatic Appropriations, on 05 February 2024.

"This funding is crucial because the internet is central to our emerging new age— the digital era. It is the backbone of our modern world. It connects us and makes everything more convenient, powering education, economy, health care, public safety, and even government services," Pangandaman said.

"President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration strives to make network connectivity more available for everyone, especially for our public servants and students. Sa Bagong Pilipinas, we are united as Filipino people both physically and online," Pangandaman added.

Under the FPIAP is constructing Information Communication Technology facilities like high-capacity networks, Middle Mile, and Last Mile ICT infrastructures, towers, data centers, assets, and other service buildings.

From the budget, over P2.4 billion will be earmarked for free internet wifi connectivity in public places. The remaining ₱50 million, on the other hand, goes to connectivity concerns for State Universities and Colleges.

The FPIAP aims to provide zero-cost internet access in public spaces nationwide. These public areas include convergence points such as national and government offices, public basic education institutions, SUCs, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority institutions, as well as public hospitals, medical care facilities, plazas, and transport terminals, to name a few.