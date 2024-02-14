Tulfo wants stricter penalties against drunk drivers 

Senator Raffy Tulfo on Wednesday filed a proposed measure that would impose stricter penalties against individuals found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Senate Bill 2546 seeks to amend the Republic Act 10586 or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.

Tulfo lamented that despite the passage of RA 10586, drunk driving incidents continued to spike throughout the years.

Citing data from Land Transportation Office’s Law Enforcement Service-Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Enforcement Unit, Tulfo said authorities have responded to 402 road crash incidents from January to August in 2022 — wherein 353 of drivers involved in these accidents have tested positive for alcohol intoxication.

Also, the PNP Highway Patrol Group has logged a significant increase in road accidents related to drunk driving — from 31 incidents recorded in October 2022, it has risen to 59 incidents or at least 90 percent in November of the same year.

“With that said, there is an urgent need to pass legislation that calls for stricter penalties on driving under the influence,” Tulfo explained.

Tulfo recalled a particular case of Alyssa Mae Pacrin Abitria — who caused a three-vehicle crash in Calamba City, Laguna — resulting in the death of five individuals identified as Gilbert Palupit and Aileen Palupit and their three children.

The investigation of the incident revealed that Abitria smelled of liquor, but her alcohol test came out negative. Police believed that the alcohol test might have been taken outside the detection window.

Due to the road incident, Abitria faced multiple charges including reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicides, multiple physical injuries, multiple damage to properties, and violations under RA 10586.

She, however, was released from jail after bailing a mere P120,000.