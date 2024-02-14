Tragedy opens Lent, 1 dead

In a tragic start to the Lenten Season, one person died and 53 faithful were injured after the second floor of St. Peter the Apostle Church in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan collapsed on Ash Wednesday.

In a radio interview, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office head Gina Ayson said the church’s second floor, which was made of wood, collapsed at around 7 a.m. while people were queueing to have ashes applied on their foreheads.

Ayson said some churchgoers sustained minor injuries, including bruises and shoulder pain.

Mayor Arthur Robes identified the lone fatality as Luneta Morales, 80, a choir member.

Some of the 53 injured who were taken to a hospital were discharged after being treated, while some were held for observation.

City to shoulder expenses

The injured were rushed to several hospitals, Ayson said, 24 to the Ospital ng Lungsod ng San Jose del Monte, nine to the Tala Hospital, five to the Brigino General Hospital, three to the Skyline Hospital, two to the Labpro Diagnostic Center, and one to the Grace General Hospital.

The city government said it will shoulder the medical expenses of the injured.

Parish priest Romulo Perez said the second floor of the church appeared to be infested with termites.

The church was temporarily closed pending an assessment by city engineering and building officials.