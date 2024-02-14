PBBM urges Filipinos to reflect on Ash Wednesday amid Valentine's Day celebrations

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to use Ash Wednesday as an opportunity for introspection and spiritual renewal.

"In observing Ash Wednesday, let us all reflect and renew our faith," the President wrote on his official Facebook page. His message was accompanied by a photo of him receiving the ashes on his forehead, marking the beginning of the Catholic Lenten season.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of 40 days of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving leading up to Easter Sunday. It is a time for the Catholic faithful to reflect on their shortcomings, seek forgiveness, and recommit themselves to their faith.

While the President's call resonated with many seeking spiritual renewal, Ash Wednesday also coincided with Valentine's Day, a widely celebrated day of love and affection.

Recognizing the diversity of observances, the President made a separate Facebook post, saying: "Whether you're celebrating love for yourself or for another, we wish you a Happy Heart's Day!"

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos also shared a brief Valentine's Day message on her Instagram account, accompanied by a picture featuring herself and the President.

"They say, love conquers all,” the First Lady said.

During the weekend, the First Couple imparted wisdom on relationships and love. Marcos shared insights on how he manages to be a devoted husband by prioritizing quality time with the First Lady, even amidst his demanding duties as President.

Additionally, the couple revealed that the President enjoys cooking at home and that they make it a point to have date nights every Wednesday at a restaurant whenever their schedules permit.