First Couple’s wish: Devotion and affection

A day for introspection and affection was how President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. described the rare occurrence of Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday falling on the same day.

“In observing Ash Wednesday, let us all reflect and renew our faith,” the President wrote on his official Facebook page.

His message was accompanied by a photo of him being administered ashes on his forehead, marking the beginning of the Catholic season of Lent.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent — 40 days of prayer, fasting and almsgiving leading up to Easter Sunday that recalls the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It is a time for the Catholic faithful to reflect on their shortcomings, seek forgiveness, and recommit themselves to their faith.

‘Love conquers all’

Acknowledging the diversity of the dual observance, the President in a separate Facebook post said: “Whether you’re celebrating love for yourself or another, we wish you a Happy Heart’s Day!”

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos also shared a brief Valentine’s Day message on her Instagram account, accompanied by a picture of herself and the President.

“They say love conquers all,” the First Lady said.

Last weekend, the First Couple shared their thoughts on relationships and love.

Marcos shared insights on how he manages to be a devoted husband by prioritizing quality time with the First Lady, amid his demanding duties as President.

Additionally, the couple revealed that the President enjoys cooking at home and that they make it a point to have date nights every Wednesday at a restaurant whenever their schedules permit.