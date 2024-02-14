DOH: Darker, more bitter chocolates are healthier

Chocolates or flowers? For the Department of Health, it's the former and the more bitter, the better.

"The darker the chocolate, the more bitter, the healthier," Department of Secrerary Ted Herbosa said in a radio interview.

According to the University of California, most dark chocolates are rich in plant chemicals called flavanols.

Flanavols are antioxidants linked to a lower risk of heart disease.

Now why are chocolates given on Valentine's Day? Herbosa said there is a scientific explanation for that.

"Yung tsokolate kasi may scientific explanation yan. Yung chocolate nag-i-stimulate yan ng neurotransmitters ng brain ng ating hypothalamus (Giving chocolates has a scientific explanation. Chocolates stimulate the brain's neurotransmitters in our hypothalamus)," Herbosa explained.

"Yung ating hypothalamus nagbibigay ng hormones para sa emotion ng love kaya napapansin mo yung nabibigyan ng tsokolate napapamahal doon sa nagbibigay ng tsokolate. So mayroon talagang chemical and biological explanation, (Our hypothalamus gives hormones for the emotion of love, so you notice those given chocolates fall in love with the one who gave them chocolates. So there's really a chemical and biological explanation)," he added.