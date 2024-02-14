Breakup balls

Not all lovers return gifts given by their partners after they break up.

When actress Andrea Brillantes broke up with basketball player Ricci Rivero in May, she told Vice Ganda’s vlog that she did not return the gifts given by her ex, and neither did she take back the stuff she had given him.

Brillantes reasoned that gifts to her are sentimental and she could pawn them for cash for shopping when she no longer needs them, according to GMA News. Besides, if she returned the gifts, he would just give them to someone else, she said.

For transgender woman Brianna Kingsley, 40, of Pontiac, Michigan, it was the other way around. When Kingsley and her boyfriend William Wojciechowski, 37, broke up in December 2022, she took all her possessions from his house the following month.

Somehow, she forgot to retrieve one thing and went back to Wojciechowski’s house to get it, but he refused to let her in, deeming the visit harassment.

Kingsley sued her ex to get her very personal stuff and demanded $6,500 in damages. Wojciechowski countersued and demanded the same amount in damages for the supposed humiliation he suffered when the news of her lawsuit came out.

In a hearing of the case on 7 February, Wojciechowski told the judge he had tossed out Kingsley’s things in July.

“They were rotting in my fridge and it was disgusting — I had food in there I wanted to eat,” he said, according to the New York Post.

For her part, Kingsley demanded the return of her surgically removed testicles that were preserved in a Mason jar and kept in the fridge next to the eggs, NYP reported.

“We’re talking about my nuts. I wanted them in my fridge, not his,” NYP quoted Kingsley as telling the court. “The damages were for the loss of these nuts.”

District Judge Jeremy Bowie denied both their claims and threw out the bizarre cases, ruling that Kingsley had the chance to take her preserved testicles when she took her belongings from Wojciechowski’s house.

The judge said his decision could not be appealed.