Apo Whang-Od gets merit medal

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that indigenous tattoo artist Apo Whang-Od’s contributions to the preservation of Philippine traditional arts and practices cannot be overstated.

Marcos made the remarks as he awarded the Presidential Medal of Merit to the artist, whose real name is Maria Whang-Od Oggay, on Wednesday.

The recognition cemented Apo Whang-Od’s status as a national treasure and celebrated her lifelong dedication to preserving and sharing the unique cultural heritage of the Kalinga people.

In his speech in Malacañang, Marcos said the country is honoring Apo Whang-od for her works that have made her and the country famous and for other achievements that make her a Filipina worthy of respect and admiration.

“She is a pioneer in shattering gender stereotypes, venturing into tattooing when it was a man’s exclusive preserve,” Marcos said.

“She is a keeper of oral traditions and a mentor, teaching a new generation of artists, thus ensuring that her art form will live on to tell the tales of her community’s history,” Marcos added.

Long list of recognition

The legendary “mambabatok,” known for her traditional hand-tapping technique, received the award alongside other Outstanding Government Workers of 2023.

The recognition comes on top of her 2018 Dangal ng Haraya Award for Intangible Cultural Heritage, solidifying her status as a national treasure.

The Dangal ng Haraya Award is bestowed on contemporary Filipino creators, cultural advocates, and scholars, as well as artistic or cultural collectives, historical organizations, foundations, and councils, in recognition of their exceptional accomplishments in their respective domains, which have profoundly influenced and enriched Philippine culture and arts.

“As Apo Whang-Od’s works appeal to diverse cultures and across political divides, she becomes an enabler for unity and an example of an idea that binds us all. She is truly a national treasure,” Marcos said.