What Filipinos Need to Know About BAFTAs 2024 - UK’s Biggest Entertainment Awards that will LIVE stream on Lionsgate Play in the Philippines

Understanding the passion of Filipino fans for globally recognized film events, Lionsgate Play aims to make this glamorous night one to remember by delivering the show directly to local screens. Earlier this year, the platform streamed the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards and the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

The 2024 BAFTAs will be held on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 7 PM GMT. Filipino audiences can join in the festivities in real time by tuning into Lionsgate Play on Monday, February 19, 3 AM. The entire program will also be available for streaming on-demand, so everyone has the chance to watch the highlights whenever they want!

Here's what they can look forward to:

The best of the best in film

When it comes to nominations, Oppenheimer is at the forefront with an impressive 13 nods, followed closely by Poor Things with 11, and both Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest with nine each. Other notable films such as Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, All of Us Strangers, Barbie, and Saltburn also feature prominently in this year's nominations, showcasing the diverse range of cinematic masterpieces that have graced our screens in the past year.

Hosting by David Tennant

Renowned actor David Tennant will grace the stage as the host of the ceremony, bringing his unique charm and wit to the proceedings. Audiences worldwide look forward to the actor’s distinctive flair in hosting, which promises to make the evening even more memorable..

How to watch the BAFTAs LIVE

To access the live broadcast of the BAFTAs, simply subscribe to Lionsgate Play and prepare for an unmatched viewing experience.

Join us in celebrating excellent storytelling and performances that have captured the imagination of audiences the world over. With Lionsgate Play, the magic of the BAFTAs is just a click away. Mark your calendars for the must-watch event of the year!

