Deadline for PAGCOR’s 2023 Photography contest draws near

As the deadline for submission of entries to the 2023 PAGCOR Photography Competition draws nearer, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation is making a final call to all interested amateur and professional photographers to submit their entries on or before the July 31, 2023 deadline.

With the theme, “Sa’n Tayo Next?”, the competition aims to highlight the unadulterated yet equally beautiful places in the Philippines with tourism potential.

PAGCOR’s Photography Contest 2023 has two categories: Conventional Category (includes photos taken using all types of traditional or conventional cameras like Single Lens Reflex or Digital SLR, compact cameras and the like) and Mobile Category (photos taken using apps in all types of mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, drone-mounted cameras and action cameras).

Interested parties may submit up to two entries under one category or one entry for each category.

There will be 12 grand winners for the conventional category who will each receive P80,000, while the 12 grand winners for the mobile category will take home P35,000 each.

The 16 non-winning grand finalists will also get consolation prizes (P25,000 each for the conventional category and P10,000 each for the mobile category). A special cash prize of P10,000 will also be awarded to the “Most Liked Photo” in each category.

For more information about the PAGCOR Photography Contest 2023, visit www.pagcor.ph or follow PAGCOR’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/pagcor.ph).