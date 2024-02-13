PLDT Enterprise’s “VISIONARIES” honored with the Silver Anvil at the 59th Anvil Awards

PLDT Enterprise, the corporate business arm of PLDT Inc., the leading telecommunications and digital services provider in the country, was honored with a Silver Anvil.

Award under the PR Programs — Marketing and Brand Communication Category, for the excellent work in its 2023 public relations and marketing campaign, “VISIONARIES.”

Dubbed as the Oscars of Philippine PR and presented annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), the Anvil Awards celebrate the PR industry’s best works that have spurred audiences to action, changed people’s perceptions, and advocated for good, especially in an evolving digital landscape.

“Clearly, the core message of VISIONARIES—visionary leaders are agents of change that could take us further together—has resonated deeply with our target audience as well as those who belong to the public relations industry, a really tough crowd to impress. More than a celebration of the excellent campaign we had set out to do, our Anvil Award is a stamp of approval that says we have advocated for good, moved people to action, and trained the spotlight on visionary leaders,” said Mitch Locsin, First Vice President and Head of Enterprise and International Business Groups at PLDT and Smart.

PLDT Enterprise launched the VISIONARIES campaign last year to introduce visionary leaders who, aided by their grit and gift to see the future clearly along with the assistance of PLDT Enterprise, managed to translate their dreams into real business success stories.

VISIONARIES gathered an ensemble of business leaders who dared and made a change by facing tough challenges head-on, focusing on the solution while prioritizing people and products over profits.

The VISIONARIES campaign successfully resonated with a diverse target audience, encompassing small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large domestic corporations, global carriers, and local government units. This shows the extensive scale and outreach of PLDT Enterprise, ensuring the campaign's penetration across various business types, regardless of their size, geographical location, or industry affiliation.

Even out-of-the-box thinkers who push boundaries need help to realize their vision--a leader like PLDT Enterprise who is highly focused on the task, equipped with a myriad of digital solutions, tested problem-solving prowess, and a deeply ingrained belief that “together, we could move further.”

As the PR, marketing and brand campaign focused on visionary business executives and entrepreneurs, it adeptly shone a light on the contributions made by PLDT Enterprise in making their game-changing ideas translate into profitable businesses.

The PLDT unit showed how dedicated the company is to deliver innovative fixed-line, wireless, and ICT

solutions that enable businesses to quickly adapt to the ever-evolving technological environment, optimize efficiency, ensure continuity, and enhance customer experience.

“Our unwavering commitment is doing business responsibly. PLDT Enterprise is focused on enabling entrepreneurs and business executives to pursue digital transformation for their ventures, nurse their innovative ideas, and seamlessly bridge the digital divide,” added Chet Alviz, Vice President and Head of Marketing at PLDT Enterprise.

About PLDT Enterprise

PLDT Enterprise is the corporate business arm of PLDT, the leading telecommunications and digital services provider in the Philippines. Dedicated to delivering innovative fixed-line, wireless, and ICT solutions, PLDT Enterprise enables businesses to adapt to evolving technological needs, optimize efficiency, continuity, and connectivity, and enhance customer experience. With a strong commitment to doing business responsibly, PLDT Enterprise aims to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by enabling digital transformation, championing meaningful innovations, and bridging the digital divide.

For more information, visit pldtenterprise.com.