PDL paintings featured in SC exhibit

Paintings in oil and acrylic done by persons deprived of liberty at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City are featured at the main lobby of the Supreme Court in Ermita, Manila.

Dubbed “Mga Pinta ng Pag-asa Mula sa Puso ng mga PDL” is a Valentine’s Art Exhibit and Sale will be at the SC’s lobby until 16 February.

The opening of the PDLs’ art exhibit was led by Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo and was joined by Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa, Ramon Paul L Hernando, Amy C. Lazaro Javier, Rodil V. Zalameda, Ricardo R. Rosario, Jose Midas P. Marquez, and Antonio T. Kho Jr.

The art collection, the SC’s Public Information Office said is part of the output done by PDLs at the NBP’s medium and security compounds and are the expressions of “the PDLs’ thoughts, aspirations, and emotions.”

It said the artists are from the Kulay Group of Artists, Maximum Security Compound; School of Fine Arts, Education and Training Section, Medium Security Compound; and Work and Livelihood Section, Medium Security Compound.

It said that those interested in purchasing any of the paintings on display may contact the office of Associate Justice Marquez through (02) 8525-713. The proceeds will be turned over to the PDLs.

In his visit to the NBP last year, Chief Justice Gesmundo underscored the judiciary’s “unwavering commitment to supporting rehabilitative initiatives that enable PDLs to address challenges, acquire new skills, and lead them towards positive personal and artistic growth.”

“Whether it is freedom or justice that you await, may you continue to find strength, hope, and guidance from the Divine. Keep dedicating yourselves to your studies and embracing this path of rehabilitation as preparation for your return to your families and communities,” Gesmundo told the PDLs.