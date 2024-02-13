OTS intercepts loose firearm at Borongan Airport

The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) reported that on Monday, 12 February 2024, at the Borongan Airport, while performing their routine security screening procedures, Security Screening Officers (SSOs) Randy De Torres and Antonio Juan Ejercito discovered and intercepted the entry of a loose caliber .45 firearm containing seven pieces of suspected live ammunition at the initial security screening checkpoint of the airport. The traveler was a passenger on a Philippine Airlines flight PR2652 bound for Cebu.

According to SSO Ejercito, the duty x-ray operator at the time of the incident, he detected an image resembling a firearm on the x-ray monitor, prompting him to call the attention of De Torres, who identified the owner of the bag before conducting the usual manual inspection to verify its contents. Upon inspection, it yielded a rusted firearm loaded with ammunition. The OTS screening team immediately sought the assistance of the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Unit (PNP-AVSEU) at the airport as a matter of procedure.

After the PNP-AVSEU responded to the incident, they invited the passenger for a custodial inquiry since he failed to show transport permits and had an expired license to own and possess firearms.

The authorities said that this interception serves as a reminder of the proper transportation of firearms by air, sea, land, and rail to prevent passengers from being offloaded and arrested by police authorities.

OTS Officer-in-Charge Assistant Secretary Jose A. Briones Jr. expressed his appreciation for the diligence and skills displayed by security screening at Borongan Airport.

"This goes to show that we remain vigilant and diligent in our effort to prevent the introduction of prohibited items even in the outlying airport stations. This is our commitment to the public and to the international community who travel through our transportation facilities and to make them feel safer, secured, and comfortable," Briones Jr. said.

The OTS chief added that their agency remains resolute in its commitment to combat the unlawful introduction of weapons and prohibited items and ensure the highest level of security within the transportation sector. Continuous efforts will be made to improve security measures and protocols to safeguard all passengers, airport employees, and infrastructure.